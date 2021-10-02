Lyon. After the Covid-19, it is the return of gastros and colds

The start of the school year raised fears of a resumption of the Covid epidemic. This was not the case since epidemiological indicators have been declining since the beginning of September. But with the resumption of exchanges among the younger generations, it is gastroenteritis and colds, which have disappeared thanks to recurring confinements and remote courses, which are making a comeback even if the level of activity is still well below those usually seen at this time.

This recovery can also no doubt be explained by a relaxation of preventive measures. In mid-September, Public Health France noted, in its CoviPrev follow-up survey, that, while the application of the main barrier measures tended to increase in September compared to the summer, it remained below the level of the beginning of spring. in the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes (Aura) region.

Twice as many gastros and rhinos in a few weeks

In our region, the incidence rate of gastroenteritis thus jumped from 50 to 121 cases / 100,000 inhabitants between the 1D and the 2e week of September. He has since come down (112 the 3e week and 68 last week) but could well see a rise insofar as the trend is rather a continuous increase in France (85/100 000).

For acute respiratory infections (colds, rhinos, sore throats), the rate rose from 49 to 80 between the 1D and the 2e week of September. It was 73/100000 last week equivalent to the national rate (76/100000). According to the surveillance carried out by general practitioners and city pediatricians of the Sentinelles network, cases of Covid are marginal among these infections in France while rhinoviruses represent 36% of these infections.