Manchester United – Everton lines: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had announced his desire to manage Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time. The Manchester United coach has walked the talk. CR7, hero of the Red Devils in Manchester United’s victory against Villarreal on Wednesday in the Champions League (2-1), will start on the substitutes’ bench for the match against Everton on Saturday at Old Trafford (1:30 p.m.). A choice that benefits Edinson Cavani. The former PSG striker will experience his first tenure of the season at the forefront of the Mancunian attack.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho are not in Manchester United’s starting XI. Solskjaer chose to leave the French midfielder and the English winger on the bench at kick-off. Fred and Scott McTominay will form the MU waste picker duo in support of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder will thus have even more important responsibilities on the offensive animation of the vice-champion of England, who will also count on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to undermine the defense of Toffees.

