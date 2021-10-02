Manchester United – Everton lines: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho are not in Manchester United’s starting XI. Solskjaer chose to leave the French midfielder and the English winger on the bench at kick-off. Fred and Scott McTominay will form the MU waste picker duo in support of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder will thus have even more important responsibilities on the offensive animation of the vice-champion of England, who will also count on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to undermine the defense of Toffees.
Premier League
“We had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight”: De Gea, finally lasting redemption?
15 HOURS AGO
Premier League
Solskjaer aware he has to spare Ronaldo: “We have to manage his playing time”
21 HOURS AGO
Champions League
And Ronaldo appears …
09/29/2021 At 9:00 PM