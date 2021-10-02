More

    Manchester United – Everton lines: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench

    Sports


    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had announced his desire to manage Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time. The Manchester United coach has walked the talk. CR7, hero of the Red Devils in Manchester United’s victory against Villarreal on Wednesday in the Champions League (2-1), will start on the substitutes’ bench for the match against Everton on Saturday at Old Trafford (1:30 p.m.). A choice that benefits Edinson Cavani. The former PSG striker will experience his first tenure of the season at the forefront of the Mancunian attack.
    Subscribe to Eurosport!

    Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho are not in Manchester United’s starting XI. Solskjaer chose to leave the French midfielder and the English winger on the bench at kick-off. Fred and Scott McTominay will form the MU waste picker duo in support of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder will thus have even more important responsibilities on the offensive animation of the vice-champion of England, who will also count on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to undermine the defense of Toffees.

    Premier League

    “We had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight”: De Gea, finally lasting redemption?

    15 HOURS AGO


    Premier League

    Solskjaer aware he has to spare Ronaldo: “We have to manage his playing time”

    21 HOURS AGO

    Champions League

    And Ronaldo appears …

    09/29/2021 At 9:00 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMetabolic explorer: The very good deal of Metex with the acquisition of Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe
    Next articleKarine Ferri absent from the after party of Dance with the stars, Camille Combal explains why live

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC