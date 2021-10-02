Manchester United – Everton: the official line-ups

Start of the seventh day of the Premier League this Saturday with an enticing Manchester United – Everton, at Old Trafford. On the side of Manchester United, who played three days ago against Villarreal in the Champions League (2-1 victory), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes some changes. Aaron Wan-Bissaka notably finds his right lane, Fred replaces Paul Pogba, while Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are holders. Exit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Opposite, Rafael Benítez’s Everton, deprived of Seamus Coleman, Richarlison, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is articulated in 4-2-3-1, with the double pivot Abdoulaye Doucouré / Allan in the middle, Salomón Rondón in point and young Anthony Gordon on the left.

Team compositions:

Manchester United : De Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelöf, Shaw – McTominay, Fred – Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial – Cavani

Everton: Pickford – Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne – Allan, Doucouré – Townsend, Gray, Gordon – Rondón