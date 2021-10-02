Martinique photographed by Thomas Pesquet from space – All Martinique news on the Internet

This Friday, October 1, the International Space Station had a superb view of Martinique. Like 4 years ago, he gave us nice pictures on his social networks.

Like 4 years ago, Thomas Pesquet did it again. For his second mission in space, the French astronaut gave us this Friday, new pictures of Martinique. During the Proxima mission carried out in the International Space Station from November 2016 to May 2017, he had already provided photos of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

This Friday, ISS flew over our island. ” The Martinique ! Like a furious desire to survey the island – I had already promised myself during #Proxima, ”he says on his Twitter account.

The Martinique ! Like a furious desire to roam the island – I had already promised myself for #Proxima ????????????????

????????#Martinique. The highest point of this island is the volcano of Mount Pelée. #FridayVolcano #MissionAlpha https://t.co/FsF3pXQX76 pic.twitter.com/26UNWxwdUg

– Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 1, 2021

Always very active on social networks, Thomas Pesquet also adds on Instagram: “Martinique! Some clouds hide Mount Pelée among others, but not enough not to make me want to roam the island – I had already promised myself during my first mission, and I only spent there… two days! “.

While waiting to come back to it at greater length, it is from space that the astronaut observes our beautiful island.

Having left for space at the end of April, Thomas Pesquet will become commander of the ISS on Monday. He is due to return to Earth at the end of October.