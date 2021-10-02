Martinique seen from space by Thomas Pesquet

The Martinique ! Like a furious desire to roam the island – I had already promised myself for #Proxima

This is the commentary accompanying the photo taken from space by Thomas Pesquet. After Guadeloupe a few weeks earlier, it is Martinique’s turn to be honored by the French astronaut.

He released a photo of our island this Friday. We see Martinique barely hidden by a light cloud cover.

The Martinique ! Like a furious desire to roam the island – I had already promised myself for #Proxima 🌋🏃🧗🏊

🇫🇷#Martinique. The highest point of this island is the volcano of Mount Pelée. #FridayVolcano #MissionAlpha

– Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 1, 2021

On his instagram account, he also expressed his desire to know a little more about our island.

The Martinique ! Some clouds hide Mount Pelée among others, but not enough not to make me want to roam the island – I had already promised myself during my first mission, and I only spent there… two days!

