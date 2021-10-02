Match: First trends for the Rennes / PSG line-ups

On the eve of the match counting for the 9th day of L1, it is already possible to define the main trends concerning the compositions of Rennes / PSG (1 p.m.). Di Maria should come back, Kimpembe could breathe.

After the beautiful European week lived, the PSG finds the Ligue 1 this Sunday (1 p.m.) on the lawn of Rennes on the occasion of the ninth day of the championship of France. For once, the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino will have the choice to compose his team, the five days between the match against City and this meeting allowing him to little turn his workforce. However, some changes are expected, Di Maria probably returning to the starting XI.

In the upcoming PSG team composition, this should not be the only change since Abdou Diallo is also tipped to take the place of Presnel Kimpembe in central defense, the French international defender having played a lot lately. A return to 4-2-3-1 is also announced by L’Equipe, a tactical change that would see Ander Herrera on the sidelines in favor of the Gueye / Verratti pair.





The possible team composition of PSG in Rennes: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo or Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Gueye, Verratti – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé

On the Stade Rennais side, the composition to face PSG will also depend on the physical condition of the troops who played Thursday night in the Netherlands (2-1 victory at Arnhem in the Europa League Conference). Some players should logically breathe but it is especially the question of the system which arises between the 4-4-2 and the 4-3-3. Winger Sulemana is expected to return to the starting XI, as is Meling in defense, as well as Martin in midfield.

The possible team composition of Rennes against PSG: Gomis – Traoré, Badé or Omari, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Marton, Tait, Sulemana – Laborde, Terrier