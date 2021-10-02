Match: For Rennes / PSG, a mandatory greening due to the schedule

Great accustomed to express travel on the day of the match, PSG is forced to review its habits on the occasion of the trip to Rennes: the kick-off at 1 p.m. forces Parisians to arrive the day before.

The schedule set by the Professional Football League will pose a problem after the international break, PSG / Angers on October 15 to be played without a good number of internationals who will still be stuck with their selection, and the schedule of the match for the week -end to come also forces PSG to adapt. Poster of the ninth day of Ligue 1, Rennes / PSG has indeed been set this Sunday at 1 p.m., an otherwise delusional schedule for the Bretons who played Thursday evening in the Netherlands in the Europa League Conference (2-1 victory against at Vitesse Arnhem) and will therefore not even have 72 hours of rest between the two parties.





For the Parisians who had practically five days to prepare for the meeting after their victory against Manchester City (2-0), this schedule already encountered on several occasions in recent months has forced them to change their travel habits. While the Parisians usually leave on the spot the very morning of the match, this time they are obliged to leave on Saturday evening and will therefore go green, a rarity with Mauricio Pochettino since the one organized at the beginning of the week for the Champions League clash against City began the same day.

This trip to Rennes, which will last two days, will at least make the locals happy since the regional newspaper Ouest-France has also unveiled the program of Mauricio Pochettino’s troops on site: “For those curious who would like to try to take a selfie with the stars of the capital, the players will arrive at 8 pm at Rennes Saint-Jacques airport, before going downtown to the 5-star hotel Le Balthazar , near the Place de la République. “

Another clarification provided by Ouest-France, Rennes / PSG will be sold out, as in every match of the Parisian club.