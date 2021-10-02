Matthew Perry unrecognizable: these shocking images a few months after the reunion of the actors of Friends

Photographed in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friends star Matthew Perry appeared neglected and breathless.
These are not the images that will reassure fans of Friends. Earlier this week, American actor Matthew Perry was pictured during an outing to Starbucks in the Loz Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Dressed in a simple black t-shirt and white shorts, the sitcom star Friends appeared unrecognizable, neglected and breathless, visibly in poor health. After ordering a venti Frappuccino topped with whipped cream, the 52-year-old actor got back in his car and lit a cigarette, one onlooker told the tabloid The Sun.
For the past few months, Matthew Perry’s health has been at the heart of many concerns. Last May, on the occasion of the broadcast of Friends, the reunion in the USA, many fans had expressed their concern seeing the comedian stammer and poke his nose in the middle of the interview. At the time, a source explained that Perry had just undergone a “emergency dental operation”, but this justification was not enough to reassure the admirers of the actor.
Addiction, the pet peeve of Matthew Perry
If fans are so worried about the comedian’s well-being, it’s because Matthew Perry is not having his first health problems. Since the start of his career, Chandler Bing’s performer suffers from serious addiction problems, which several times caused astounding fluctuations in weight. During the broadcast of Friends, the actor had reached a weight of 66 kilos and was in so much pain that he admitted to forgetting three years of his career on the sitcom. In 2013, he received the Champion of Recovery award after opening Perry House, a sobriety center based in Malibu, California.
Matthew Perry has suffered from serious addiction problems.
Matthew Perry at the premiere of The Kennedys in Beverly Hills on March 15, 2017.
Matthew Perry is 52 years old.
Last May, Matthew Perry worried fans by appearing distracted during the Friends reunion.
Matthew Perry in Beverly Hills, March 15, 2017
Last May, Matthew Perry took part in the special episode of "Friends".
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry.
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.
Matthew Perry with his former colleagues, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry on the special "Friends The Reunion".
Matthew Perry appeared very neglected on the streets of Los Angeles.