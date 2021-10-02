Matthieu Delormeau: this improbable personality with which he is angry

Matthieu Delormeau was present on the Touche plateau not at my post this Friday, October 1st. The opportunity for him to bring up an unexpected little anecdote.

An unlikely encounter. On the set of Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 1, the chroniclers indulged in some confidences. To start the show, they mentioned nightclubs and some had very unexpected moments. Among them, Matthieu Delormeau who found himself facing a celebrity he did not expect at all. “I went all the time to the Milliardaire, a club in Paris“, he says first before adding:”Once I walk in and guess who I see? Leonardo DiCaprio“. A revelation that surprised the set and the chroniclers quickly wanted to learn more. Proud of his anecdote, Matthieu Delormeau then explained:”I swear. There were lots of women around who were very pretty. If the chronicler did not expect to find Leonardo DiCaprio, he then specifies that “to get into this box, you really had to be well dressed, otherwise you could get fired“, he concluded.

He didn’t like it. Determined to go to the end of his story, Matthieu Delormeau then explains that he is not on good terms with Leonardo DiCaprio. “We are faĉhes“, he said.”Do you really think it affects him?“, asked Cyril Hanouna, amused. The reason for this quarrel?”It’s very short. I was there and I went to see one of his bodyguards “, he begins by explaining first. “I told him that I wanted to speak to Leonardo DiCaprio and he replied that he does not wish to speak to me”, continues the chronicler. A revelation that triggers a big laugh on the set. Annoyed, Matthieu Delormeau says his story is true. “I was not known at the time, I did not have my career. I did not introduce myself. It does not matter who I was.” As he did not succeed in approaching the actor, Matthieu Delormeau specifies that he then “boycotted the guy. It’s finish”, he concluded under the laughter of Cyril Hanouna.

Matthieu Delormeau: why did he want to speak with Leonardo DiCaprio?

This story dates from 2000 and Matthieu Delormeau clarified that his career had not yet started. However, he had plans in his head. “It was 3 or 4 years after Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio was very well known. He had the world at his feet, he was the one everyone was talking about “, he first explained. “I wanted to go see him, congratulate him and have a little chat. I had film projects at the time that I wanted to talk to him about”, concluded the columnist. If it is impossible to know if Matthieu Delormeau has missed out on a film career, his anecdote will have greatly amused Cyril Hanouna and the chroniclers.

