Mauricio Pochettino (PSG) before the Rennes match in Ligue 1: “The players are in good shape”

24 hours before PSG’s trip to Rennes on Sunday (1 p.m.), Mauricio Pochettino was present at a press conference this Saturday. The Argentine coach said he was satisfied with the physical level of his group, which has recovered Marco Verratti but is still awaiting the returns of Juan Bernat and Sergio Ramos after the international break.
” We have had five days of recovery since the game against Manchester City. The players are in good shape, he insisted. tomorrow (Sunday), my choices will not depend on physical form. The most used player since the start of the season, Presnel Kimpembe does not cause concern for the Argentine. ” Presnel is feeling good, we had a meeting with him to talk about this. The more he plays, the better he feels. We make our decisions based on their feelings and information from the medical staff. “
Verratti should still evolve in front of the defense
If the Parisian coach indicated that Bernat and Ramos still need time to return to the group and that it is not easy for the latter ” to integrate into the team without taking part in training and matches », He showed no doubts about his future integration into the collective. Back against City, Marco Verratti should keep his backward position in midfield: ” Marco allows us to get out of the pressure and get the ball out. “
Pochettino also praised the excellent start to the season and the attacking contribution of Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera: “ They have been with us since day one of preparation. It allowed us to do box-to-box work and encourage them to project themselves. “A notch higher, the poor statistical performance of Neymar does not disturb the Argentinian, who prefers to emphasize” his involvement for the team. “