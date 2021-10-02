Mbappé, the big announcement of Benzema

Karim Benzema has lifted the veil on the true intentions of Kylian Mbappé, a few months before the end of his contract.

Karim Benzema must have had a reason. While he hoped to see land Kylian Mbappé during the summer transfer window, the PSG remained inflexible, pushing back without a blink the XXL offensive of the real Madrid. And this despite the 200 million euros offered by Madrid leaders. But the former Lyonnais is convinced: it is only a postponement.

“He said it himself. He wants to see something else, he assured while the Parisian striker remained rather mysterious about his real intentions. He will one day play for Real Madrid. I do not know when. But he will come. It’s just a matter of time. “ All Real are obviously hoping that it will be next summer. At the end of the contract, the tricolor world champion could indeed land for free at Real Madrid.





In the meantime, Karim Benzema must be satisfied with the France team to team up with Kylian Mbappé and refine their good understanding. On and off the field. KB9 has also mentioned his association with Kylian Mbappé but also Antoine Griezmann, who has not yet fully met expectations. “Critics are part of the game when there are no goals, no actions. Everyone was waiting for us to score in every game. But football is not like that. We can have the best players in the world, the best offense, whatever you want, it takes time, he reminded. There is also an opponent who knows you, looks at you, tightens the lines. We just need time. Each of us has his qualities. You have to tune them. But it must work with Antoine and Kylian. “

