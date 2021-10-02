Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: The rant of this announced successor of Koeman …

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Present at a press conference, Marcelo Gallardo spoke clearly about his future and a possible arrival at FC Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman.





Under contract until next December with River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo is one of the many technicians announced in the viewfinder of Joan laporta to replace Ronald koeman, who should lead his last game againstAltético this Saturday. Present at a press conference, the Argentine coach was logically questioned about his future and about contacts with the FC Barcelona. ” If they contacted me or not, why bother? The only thing I can tell you is my focus on Sunday’s game and the end of my contract with River. »Declared at first Gallardo. Subsequently, he made a point of sending a message to the journalists present, and at the same time, to the leaders of the FC Barcelona..

“It will not cross my mind, beyond certain rumors, to leave”