Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé convinced by Messi and Neymar? The answer !

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on 2 October 2021 at 12:45 by AD

At the end of his contract on June 30 with PSG, Kylian Mbappé would not wish to extend to be able to join Real Madrid. And his budding complicity with the Neymar-Messi duo would not change anything.





Arrived in summer 2017 at PSG, Kylian Mbappé signed a five-season contract. While he only has nine months of engagement left, the Parisian number 7 has reportedly received several extension offers. Nevertheless, Kylian Mbappé would have refused all the proposals of Leonardo because he would like at all costs to join the Real Madrid. And despite the new shock trio he forms with Lionel messi and Neymar to PSG, Kylian Mbappé would not have left to change his mind.

Despite Messi and Neymar, Mbappé still wants to leave