Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … Mbappé has definitely decided for his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. by AD

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé would close the door to an extension with PSG because he would at all costs to sign for Real Madrid. And despite the beautiful trio he forms today with Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Parisian number 7 would in no case change his mind. Moreover, the arrival of La Pulga at PSG would even push him a little more towards the exit.

Arrived in the summer of 2017 from theAS Monaco, Kylian Mbappé has signed up for five seasons in favor of PSG. And while he never renewed his contract with Paris, the red and blue number 7 will expire on June 30, 2022. Not to see Kylian Mbappé leave the PSG freely and free of charge at the end of the season, Leonardo would have made several offers to him. However, the 22-year-old French crack would refuse to re-emerge for the simple reason that he would like to sign the Real Madrid. Aware of the situation, the club led by Carlo Ancelotti would have multiplied the offensives this summer, with a first of around 160M € and a second of around 180M €. However, the PSG would have blocked the departure of Kylian Mbappé, even if he risks seeing him leave for 0 € next summer. Determined to keep their French striker, the red and blue management would step up their efforts to convince him to extend. Efforts that would not bear fruit.





Kylian Mbappé does not budge for his future

According to information from Marca , the PSG would put a lot of pressure on Kylian Mbappé to convince him to extend his contract by June 30. However, the Parisian number 7 would not want to hear anything. As reported by the Spanish media, Kylian Mbappé would in no case consider renewing his lease with the PSG and would be more determined than ever to join the real Madrid in 2022. And the beautiful trio he forms with Lionel messi and Neymar wouldn’t change anything. Indeed, the cliché of the three monsters PSG posted on social media after the win against Manchester city could have been a sign foreshadowing the future extension of Kylian Mbappé. However, it would only be an image symbolizing the euphoria of the moment. Despite its nascent bond with the duo Neymar-Messi, Kylian Mbappé would only have eyes for the real Madrid today. Moreover, the arrival of La Pulga would be far from added value in the file Mbappé.

Lionel Messi, an obstacle to the extension of Mbappé?