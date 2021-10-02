More

    Mercato: Messi and Neymar’s last attempt to retain Mbappé failed!

    The soap opera Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 22 years old) at Real Madrid has started again. After the revelations on the discussions between Casa Blanca and Edinson Cavani for the winter transfer window, we learn today that the 2018 world champion is more eager than ever to sign at the White House.

    Even the last subterfuge of Lionel Messi and Neymar to make believe in a sacred union following the success against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (2-0) – a cliché of the three arm in arm in the locker room – has not changed anything to the deal. He was just an illusion.

    “Real Madrid and Mbappé will be a pair next summer,” assures Marc José Felix Diaz journalist. The outcome will not be happy for PSG. The player continues to receive pressure but he remains firm in the idea of ​​joining Casa Blanca. The subterfuge of the cliché with Messi and Neymar has not changed his intentions. The relationship with Messi is good but the arrival of the Argentine at PSG has strengthened the hard core of the locker room, of which Mbappé is not part. “

    The latest subterfuge found by Neymar and Lionel Messi to convince Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG has failed miserably. The 22-year-old striker has only one desire for the transfer window: to sign for Real Madrid. No matter the cost.

