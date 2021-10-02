Merck to request green light for pill cutting hospitalizations by half

The American laboratory Merck plans to apply shortly to the United States for authorization to market a pill which, according to a clinical trial, reduces by two the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with Covid-19.

If approved, this drug called molnupiravir would represent a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic by making it possible to reduce severe forms of the disease quite easily.

Merck said Friday it wanted to file a file with the US drug agency, the FDA, “as quickly as possible”, without giving further details.

Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser on the health crisis, has already estimated that the data from the clinical trial were “impressive”.

Currently available anti-Covid treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or Gilead’s remdesivir are administered intravenously.

Having an option that is easier to deploy would be a godsend, notes Natalie Dean, an infectious disease biostatistician at Emory University.

“We can have treatments that are also effective, but if one is much easier to use than the others, then its impact on the population will be much greater,” she told AFP.

– Convincing data –

The clinical trial of Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was conducted on 775 people with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and at least one aggravating risk factor. They received the treatment within five days of the first symptoms.

The rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received placebo.

No deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the second group.

The results were convincing enough that an independent data monitoring committee, in consultation with the FDA, decided to stop the trial prematurely. This could indicate that its members consider it would be unethical to continue to give a placebo to certain patients.

Antivirals work by decreasing a virus’s ability to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.





Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already affected not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop it.

But in general, they have so far not been very convincing against the Covid.

“Molnupiravir looked promising in the lab, but the real test was to see if it had any benefit in patients,” said Peter Horby, professor at the University of Oxford.

“Many drugs fail at this stage, so these intermediate results are very encouraging,” he added in a message quoted by the British organization Science Media Center.

As the market is potentially huge, several laboratories have entered the niche, such as the Roche laboratory in partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer announced Monday that it had started a clinical trial for its own anti-Covid pill, to test its ability to preventively reduce the risk of infection in those around a person who has contracted the disease.

– “Not a miracle drug” –

The results of the Merck trial were received quite favorably in the scientific community, with some notes of caution.

For Eric Topol, director of the Scripps translational research institute, the fact that the trial was stopped because the results were good “could be considered a turning point in the fight against Covid”.

“It is not a miracle drug, but a tool to accompany vaccination”, advanced on Twitter Peter Hotez, professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, who is also worried about the possible occurrence resistance to the drug if widely used.

Other experts point out that this kind of treatment must be taken very early, often before worrying symptoms appear, to be effective.

Merck, by anticipation, has in any case already started large-scale production of molnupiravir and plans to manufacture the doses needed for 10 million treatments by the end of the year.

The group has already made agreements with some governments, including the United States, which plan to buy 1.7 million if molnupiravir is approved.

Unitaid, an international agency responsible for centralizing treatment purchases, said on Friday that it was seeking to secure doses for countries with low or average living standards.