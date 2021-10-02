Metabolic explorer: The very good deal of Metex with the acquisition of Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe

(BFM Bourse) – The specialist in green chemistry and the production, by fermentation, of ingredients of natural origin for the animal nutrition markets confirms its change of status with the integration of results from Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe (now Metex Nøøvistago).

The transformative operation – and at a lower cost – carried out by Metex last March with the takeover of the first European production site for the fermentation of amino acids intended for animal nutrition from the Japanese agrifood giant Ajinomoto is already bearing fruit. From 25,000 euros in the first half of 2020, the group’s revenues take off to more than 36.5 million euros between January and June 2021 – which represents a multiplication by 1.462 (!) Of its half-year turnover.

The net profit even amounts to … 76.7 million euros (thus higher than the turnover) but this is due to a significant goodwill of acquisition (negative “goodwill” or “badwill”) of 88 million euros. This is because when one company buys another, there may be a difference between the purchase price and the actual value of the acquired company. If the company taken over is actually worth more than the purchase price, this corresponds to “badwill”. And the latter is included in profit within the income statement.

“The acquisition (of Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe, Editor’s note) gave rise to the establishment of an opening balance sheet respecting IFRS principles (the accounting standards, Editor’s note) for the allocation of the purchase price. of balance sheets have been revalued at their fair value with in particular an upward revision of inventories and a decrease in fixed assets, ”explains METabolic EXplorer in its press release. This results in negative goodwill (“badwill”) of 88 million euros, recognized as non-current income. “This residual” badwill “comes from the fact that the price paid by METabolic EXplorer for the acquisition of AANE (Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe, Editor’s note) corresponds to a price obtained and negotiated by METabolic EXplorer under specific conditions” explains Metex, which quotes in particular “the context and the difficult situation of AANE at the time of the decision”. The operation in fact cost only 15 million euros to the French group, a “very low price” is also justified by the strategic refocusing of the Japanese group according to Paul de Froment, analyst at Kepler Chevreux.

Breakdown of a storage facility

The group’s half-year revenues could also have been even higher if they had not been negatively affected by the rupture of a storage facility which caused the spillage of 170 cubic meters of hydrochloric acid at the end of May. the Amiens chemical plant (Somme), the production of amino acids not being able to resume until June 14. Total operating loss is estimated at € 7 million by Metex (i.e. € 20 million loss in revenue at the average gross margin on variable cost rate of 35% in 2020).





The turnover breaks down as follows: 12,500 euros received by Metex under the non-exclusive license option signed with the Finnish group UPM for the development of MPG (Monopropylene glycol, used in the manufacture of polyester resins ) from cellulosic sugars, 258,300 euros from the first sales of PDO (1.3 Propanediol) from Metex Nøøvista on its Carling Saint-Avold (Moselle) site with the first deliveries made to customers who use this PDO in applications biobased polymers for the production of sports shoe soles, and € 36.28 million from sales of Metex Nøøvistago.

Dimension change

This change in dimension clearly consolidates the financial position of the group, whose shareholders’ equity amounted to 128 million euros at the end of June compared to 48 million at 31 December last, Metex recalling having carried out, post-half-year closing, a capital increase. by private placement for an amount of 56.6 million euros, allowing it now to “have additional financial resources to support its international development strategy”. The group’s consolidated gross cash position stands at 13.8 million euros, against total indebtedness of 24.3 million euros.

Finally, the group confirms its annual objectives, namely a consolidated turnover of 170 million euros for the entire financial year (against 50,000 euros in 2020), Metex being able to count on “the favorable evolution of the prices of amino acids and in particular lysine “.

The market applauds this solid publication with a gain of 4.2% of the title to 5.20 euros around 10:40 am, however following 4 sessions of decline. The change in status of Metex had however been “priced” from the end of February – the beginning of March, when the announcement of the takeover of the AANE production site in Amiens was announced.

