Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons set to celebrate Halloween, details

It is now October, and many games will take the opportunity to set up various Halloween-related events. Today, it’s Mojang who unveils his schedule with things to come in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.

As noted by Mojang, the Halloween event is now a tradition in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. This year, it will involve events inside and outside the games, the addition of special objects, skins or even creative elements. Throughout the Spookyfest, players will be able to collect or afford:





The Spooky Gourdian: Free Jack-O-Lantern-based Minecraft Dungeons-inspired character creation item (free October 13 – November 2)

Free Jack-O-Lantern-based Minecraft Dungeons-inspired character creation item (free October 13 – November 2) The Cauldron Cover: a paid character creation element (from October 19)

a paid character creation element (from October 19) Halloween Fiends: a free skin pack (free from October 26 to November 2)

A partnership has also been signed with the online store HalloweenCostumes. Players who purchase items from this store will receive a download code unlocking the Minecraft Crafty Costumes Pack, which contains 5 themed skins for use in the Bedrock Edition. Plus, and as stated, the Halloween celebration won’t end there. Players who wish to dress up in the colors of the game can download a selection of masks and stencils from the official event page.