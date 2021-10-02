More

    Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons set to celebrate Halloween, details

    Technology


    Game news Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons set to celebrate Halloween, details

    It is now October, and many games will take the opportunity to set up various Halloween-related events. Today, it’s Mojang who unveils his schedule with things to come in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.

    As noted by Mojang, the Halloween event is now a tradition in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. This year, it will involve events inside and outside the games, the addition of special objects, skins or even creative elements. Throughout the Spookyfest, players will be able to collect or afford:


    • The Spooky Gourdian: Free Jack-O-Lantern-based Minecraft Dungeons-inspired character creation item (free October 13 – November 2)
    • The Cauldron Cover: a paid character creation element (from October 19)
    • Halloween Fiends: a free skin pack (free from October 26 to November 2)
    Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons set to celebrate Halloween, detailsMinecraft and Minecraft Dungeons set to celebrate Halloween, details

    A partnership has also been signed with the online store HalloweenCostumes. Players who purchase items from this store will receive a download code unlocking the Minecraft Crafty Costumes Pack, which contains 5 themed skins for use in the Bedrock Edition. Plus, and as stated, the Halloween celebration won’t end there. Players who wish to dress up in the colors of the game can download a selection of masks and stencils from the official event page.

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLaporta makes a surprise announcement on Koeman
    Next articleDie can wait is already available for download on pirate sites

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC