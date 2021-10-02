Miss France 2022: who is Julie Beve, the sublime Miss Limousin?

Julie Beve was elected Miss Limousin 2021 this Friday, October 1. But who is the young woman?

She dreamed of it. The election of Miss Limousin took place in the evening this Friday, October 1. This took place in the space of the Three Provinces in Brive, in Corrèze. What was at stake? The regional crown as well as the right to compete for the title of Miss France 2022 on December 11 in Caen. After an evening rich in emotion, it is Julie beve who has managed to stand out and who therefore succeeds Léa Graniou, Miss Limousin 2020. 23 years old and resident of Meilhards, she is holder of a tourism marketing manager license, and obtained a flight attendant diploma. On her Instagram account a few hours earlier, the young woman had addressed her subscribers one last time. “The big day has arrived, the votes are officially open by SMS so do not hesitate to support me“, she had first written. Subsequently, she wanted to explain why she hoped to be elected. “Tonight, I will be on the stage of the three provinces in Brive to try to become the new ambassador of our region. Region that saw me grow up and become the woman I am today“, she added. A message that was heard by viewers.

A magical evening. For Julie Beve, this election is a dream come true. “I wanted to tell you how proud I am to represent Corrèze in this home election. We will give everything to make it shine“, she said in her Instagram post. Thus, faced with the thousand people present in the room, the young woman of 23 years gave everything. It is first in Evening dress that the candidates marched before presenting themselves, by means of a video then live on the podium, in groups of five. Subsequently, they wore a swimsuit then wedding dresses. To hope for the title, you first had to be part of the eight young women selected among the fifteen competitors. It was first and foremost the public who voted. Subsequently, it was the turn of the jury, chaired by Frédéric Soulier, the mayor of Brive, to vote. An evening rich in emotions for Julie Beve.

Miss Limousin 2021: who are the runners-up?

After a very stressful evening for the candidates, it is finally Julie Beve who obtains the title of Miss Limousin 2021. By her side, Salome Maud, his first runner-up. It was followed by Alice rigal (second runner-up), Lisa Menudier (third runner-up) then Romane Manuel Da Roche (fourth runner-up). Will Julie Beve manage to stand out during the election of Miss France on December 11 in Caen?

