More beautiful life on Monday, October 4, 2021: summary in advance of episode 4381 – News Series on TV

In the next episode of “Plus belle la vie” … While Camille resists confessing Emma’s answer to Jacob, Sacha investigates to find out if he witnessed a murder. As for Boher, he finds the perfect apartment for him and Lea.

Screenshot / FTV

Attention, the following paragraphs contain spoilers on the episode of Plus Belle la vie broadcast Monday evening on France 3!

Camille stands up to Jacob

Faced with insistent questions from Camille, Emma reveals that her relationship with Baptiste has always been chaotic. As for Caesar, she admits that he understands her …

While Kévin feels guilty about manipulating Camille, Jacob questions her to know which Baptist or Caesar he should kill. Camille stands up to her former kidnapper, then isolates himself with Kevin in the forest. They are interrupted by Jacob’s many calls. Camille confesses to Kevin that she refuses to see him because he wants to kill someone. However, she prevents Kévin from intervening in this matter.





Later, Jacob attacks Camille in the street. It remains silent. In the absence of an answer, he loses patience and begins to strangle her …

Sacha and Luna investigate

At the Celeste, Sacha breaks dishes on the floor in order to recognize the noise he heard at Malet’s. He finally recognizes this one from a vase. In prison, he enjoys a sketch of an inmate that tells how she got rid of her husband’s body after killing him. Again, he recognizes exactly the noises he has heard.

If Sacha wants to go to the police, Luna thinks her disability will work against her. Nonetheless, she asks Leo for help. Thanks to a fake profile, he finds Hugo Malet on social networks. Luna discovers that Malet, who has serious money problems, is married to a wealthy heiress. She immediately informs Sacha.

Jean-Paul finds the ideal apartment

Faced with the invasion of his apartment by the Nebout family, Jean-Paul realizes: he must find larger accommodation. While calling out to a thug, Jean-Paul takes a close interest in his squat. He learns that it will be auctioned off at an unbeatable price in the days that follow. Jean-Paul is already planning and imagining it to be refurbished. Proud of his find, he shows it to Léa, who is not very excited.