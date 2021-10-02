MotoGP Austin FP3 LIVE:

Article continuously updated until the end of the session.

After his absence last year, the least we can say is that the first day of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin is far from having made only people happy among the MotoGP riders!

Main subject of dissatisfaction among the tenors of the Grands Prix, the bumps present in turns 2, 3, 4 and especially 10, which, according to the statements of the majority of the pilots, prove to be dangerous by shaking them and their machines like walnut trees at harvest time.

Moguls are inherent to the Circuit of the Americas since it was built on particularly soft ground that has difficulty stabilizing in the face of the various competitions that take place there. The coating may have been completely resurfaced in 2018, but the bumps, which in this case take on the appearance of ripples in the terrain, reappear almost as quickly as the mole mounds. Suddenly, the problem caused by the various asphalts to try to eradicate this phenomenon (# 1, # 10, “12 and sector 4) takes a back seat.

The Safety Commission, which promised to be animated in view of the virulence of many pilots such Aleix Espargaro Where Fabio Quartararo, was held yesterday at 12:50 am (French time) but it takes place behind closed doors and, for the moment, little information has already leaked …

Anyway, any solution applied in an emergency would be a stopgap while waiting for a future that we hope is safer, since we can not do much about this year, apart from canceling the race which seems very unlikely given the financial stakes of the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas on Monster lands….

This is also the observation already assimilated by Marc Marquez and Jack miller, the two men who were particularly competitive, whether it was Friday morning in the wet or Friday afternoon in the dry!

Finally, Marc Marquez, Jack miller, Fabio Quartararo, Pol Espargaro, Takaaki Nakagami, Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge martin, Johann zarco, Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini pre-qualified for Q2 after a FP2 which perfectly showed the very bumpy side of the American track…

For the moment, and contrary to weather forecasts, it is a dry track that welcomes MotoGP riders under a sparse sky, with morning temperatures of 23 ° in the air and 28 ° on the asphalt.

The available references:

