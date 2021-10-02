MotoGP Austin Q2 LIVE: Wanted! Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo shoot the sheriff …

At the end of the first three free practice sessions of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Jack miller, Takaaki Nakagami, Alex Rins, Marc Marquez, Johann zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Pol Espargaro, Brad binder, Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge martin ensured their direct passage in qualifying 2, despite the bumps of the Texan circuit …

The Australian confirmed his good form in FP3, then Luca Marini and Joan mir just drafted in qualifying 1.

They are now 12 to have to share the first four lines of the starting grid during these 15 minutes of qualifying 2, still on a dry track and with temperatures now high of 31 ° in the air and 41 ° on the ground. .

The available references:

MotoGP ™ 2019 2021 FP1 2’05.311 Marc Marquez (See here) 2’15.872 Marc Marquez (See here) FP2 2’03.857 Maverick Viñales (See here) 2’04,164 Marc Marquez (See here) FP3 Canceled due to thunderstorms (See here) 2’02.923 Jack Miller (See here) FP4 2’05.478 Marc Marquez (See here) 2’04.028 Jack Miller (See here) Q1 2’05.855 Jorge Lorenzo (See here) 2’03.410 Luca Marini (See here) Q2 2’03.787 Marc Marquez (See here) 2’02.781 Francesco Bagnaia (See here) Warm up 2’04.573 Marc Marquez (See here) Race Rins, Rossi, Miller (See here) Record 2’02.135 Marc Marquez 2015

When the red lights go out … Takaaki Nakagami goes first in front Brad binder while Fabio Quartararo the last to leave his box, with the exception of the two fish in Q1.

Everyone uses the soft rear tire while the choices are mixed when it comes to the front.





At the end of the first round launched, Jorge martin sets the benchmark in 2’03.278 ahead Marc Marquez and Joan zarco.

In the next passage, Marc Marquez achieves 2’03.209 ahead Jorge Martin, Takaaki Nakagami, Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo.

Follow Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro, Brad Binder and Luca Marini which has not yet driven by the time all the pilots return to their boxes to fit a new rear tire.

On resumption, Johann Zarco, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia improved their pace in their first sector, and the Ducati official took the provisional pole position in 2’02.781 ahead of the Yamaha rider.

Marc Marquez does not register his eighth successive pole position in Texas, even if the Spanish champion obtains his first first row of the year.

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix Qualification 2 results:

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix Qualification 1 results:

