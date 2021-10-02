Navas-Donnarumma, Rothen raise their voice!

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Jérôme Rothen spoke about the competition between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma for the goalkeeper position.

Competition is intense in all lines – including the goalkeeper position – this season, after the 6-star recruitment of Paris Saint-Germain. The arrival with great fanfare of Gianluigi Donnarumma has changed the landscape, after a very successful season for Keylor Navas. Jérôme Rothen commented on the situation with a still very strong opinion.

“Donnarumma was faultless”

” The problem is not Mauricio Pochettino and his management. He has a very talented group of players and it starts with the goalies. Keylor Navas was huge with PSG last season. He helped the club reach the semi-finals last season, the final the year before. Donnarumma has shown that he is making great progress, explained the former Parisian on RMC. The proof is that he was champion at the Euro by being decisive. At PSG, when he played, he was flawless. We can’t blame him for missing some games. On the contrary perhaps of Navas who was sometimes hesitant about the start of the championship. This is to be taken into account for Pochettino ”.





” And then, it was not him who created this workforce, continued. Above him, there is a sports director who must do things according to the collective and the coach. I am not sure that Pochettino’s priority at the start of the year was to take a second goalkeeper to compete with Navas. I am even convinced of it. There is no competition, Pochettino is forced to cut the playing time of his goalkeepers in half. Donnarumma and Navas will in my opinion have the same number of games at the end of the season, ”concluded Rothen.

