nearly 8 out of 10 households do not know that they are entitled to state aid

According to a study, 78% of the most precarious households do not know financial aid for thermal renovation and 38% do not know those to reduce energy costs

Acting against fuel poverty requires a better knowledge of the aids that exist to improve the quality of housing and pay the bills. The conclusion of a university study now supports what the associative actors observe.

While the surge in energy prices weighs on households, researchers from the University of Grenoble-Alpes have looked into the effects of fuel poverty.

One in three families got cold at home in winter

An “energy poverty barometer” has been established, distinguishing two forms of poverty: the first linked to the thermal conditions of housing, the second to energy costs weighing on the household budget. Thus, 29% of respondents have felt cold in their home over the past twelve months and 31% have had difficulty paying their energy bills over the same period.

The study notes that 35% of households exposed to the cold are single-parent families. “The most discriminating variables between households are gender (being a woman), low income (unemployed and receiving minimum social benefits) and family situation (being alone or living alone with your children). “





The authors bring to light the strong ignorance by the households concerned of the aid to which they could claim: 78% of respondents do not know the financial aid for thermal renovation (tax credit, Renov premium) and 38% do not know those to reduce energy costs (housing solidarity fund, energy check).

One in four energy checks is not used

Particular attention is paid to the energy check, which replaced the social tariffs for gas and electricity in 2018. It is means-tested to help 5.8 million low-income households. Its average amount is 148 euros per household.

An exceptional check of 100 euros will be allocated in December to deal with the current increase in energy prices. Prime Minister Jean Castex opened the door Thursday to an additional gesture, if the price moderation measures decided by the government were not enough.

The researchers note, however, that the energy check is the subject of a non-appeal about which the Court of Auditors has already challenged the public authorities: in 2019, 25% of households who received this check had not used it.

“Non-receipt of the check (for example linked to a change of address), incomprehension of how to use it, loss or refusal to use it (on the side of households and energy suppliers)” are the explanations advances.

This observation is shared by associations helping the most disadvantaged. “It’s been four years that this percentage has not decreased”, laments François Boulot, in charge of energy poverty within the Catholic Secours, who emphasizes that the mail sending the energy check is seven pages of explanations. .