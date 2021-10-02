Netflix flirt with video games: a risky bet?

We were talking to you no later than this morning: Netflix plunges straight into video games with the acquisition of Night School Studio, behind which is hidden the narrative game Oxenfree as well as that sequel, still in development. This is not really a surprise, the VOD giant having long been eyeing video games, like other behemoths in the mainstream industry before it.

A not-so-new video game pickup

If you haven’t been following Netflix’s business news in recent months, know that the platform had, from last july, affirmed its desire to penetrate the video game market. Having recruited personalities from Electronic Arts or the Oculus division of Facebook to participate in the more massive exposure of video games on its platform, Netflix has already started to test the waters by offering 3 games in test version, directly accessible from the application and at no additional cost to the user. “Shooting Hoops”, “Teeter Up” and “Card Blast” are therefore the three titles which are already available to Netflix subscribers in Poland, Italy and Spain, and join the Stranger Things games already available. The initiative should gradually spread across the other countries eligible for the service.

But the fact of acquiring a development studio, certainly with an indie aura and therefore a little “niche” despite its successes on Oxenfree and Afterparty, still shows a desire to assess the game segment. video from Netflix. For now, Nigth School Studio welcomes the arrival of Netflix at its head, declaring that the company does not intend to invade the creative space of developers and that this acquisition would not have an influence on the development. from Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

It is of course a surreal honor to be the first video game studio to join Netflix! Not only can we keep doing what we do, but we also get a front row seat on the world’s biggest entertainment platform. The Netflix team has taken great care in protecting our studio’s culture and our creative vision. We will continue Oxenfree II. We will prepare new game worlds.

For the time being, therefore, Night School seems to preserve a certain independence in its development choices and the projects in progress will not be affected by this recent acquisition. However, Netflix has arguments to make and has a very large multitude of franchises perfectly adaptable to the video game format.. The acquisition of a studio focused on storytelling and renowned for the quality of its writing as well as its universe is a very fertile ground for the porting of renowned sagas able to reach a very large audience. Netflix had also approached Telltale in order to adapt Strangers Things with the formula that we knew from the studio at the time it was still standing. This project, although aborted, was however a clear indication of the ambitions of the company.





Indeed, it’s a safe bet that Night School Studio, and undoubtedly the acquisitions that will follow it, will soon be working on the video game porting of a Netflix series, as long as the latter is already popular on VOD. In which case the connections will be rather interesting. If we imagined a Strangers Things title developed by Night School, it would not necessarily be complex for Netflix to directly integrate the story of the game into that of the series. In this hypothesis, at the end of the season, the platform could easily offer its spectators to extend the experience by launching at the touch of a button the game associated with its franchise.. The video game – cinema – series trio is getting closer than ever today and being the leader in the SVOD segment with strong franchises potentially puts Netflix in a strong position in this very specific franchise adaptation market that is taking over. all the same a lot of scale.

Caution slippery ground

However, the playing field for video games is slippery. Netflix is ​​certainly not the first giant to flirt with video games, a very promising market, but just as difficult to control. Amazon or Google have borne the brunt of this: it is not enough to have unlimited cash flow to win in a sector where expertise has already been in place for decades and competition as limited as it is fierce. An error, a failed first launch and a whole mechanism is turned upside down, with the costs that this implies. In any case, Netflix seems to be laying the groundwork for a policy that is a little softer than other competitors. No huge AAAs on the horizon, although the platform has reaffirmed its desire to ” continue to work with developers around the world and recruit the industry’s top talent to build a collection of exclusive games for players of all types and skill levels “.

For the time being, however, it is therefore on games that are undoubtedly more “accessible” and less ambitious in terms of budget that Netflix will try to develop, to gradually build bridges between its licenses and video games. It remains to be seen whether this policy will be enough to boost subscriptions to the platform, the two audiences being sometimes the same, sometimes very different.. Because playing a narrative game directly from your television should pose no problems for almost anyone, but if the ambition is to achieve the production of more greedy games via the Cloud, the problems will no longer be the same. But Netflix isn’t there and seems pretty cautious in testing the waters. We will no doubt have to wait a few months now to see the first fruits of this acquisition mature.

Netflix therefore asserts its position in the video game sector and will undoubtedly try to make the link between series and video game adaptations to form a coherent whole. For the time being, the company does not seem to be playing the ogresses, and is starting with the acquisition of a studio whose talents will lend themselves well to the porting of a Netflix license to video games. It remains to be seen how far the initiative will grow and whether this will ultimately translate into subscription costs for the user, even if a price increase does not appear to be on the agenda.