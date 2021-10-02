Netflix price hike, USB-C 2.1 and Google Pixel 6 ad

Did not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Friday, October 1: the rise in Netflix prices concern all users, the arrival of USB-C 2.1 an advertisement for the Google Pixel 6. To not miss any news, remember to subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

Netflix subscription: the price increase in France concerns (almost) everyone

Earlier this year, Netflix announced a price increase for its subscriptions of around 12.5%. What is certain now is that this increase will affect all users, and not just new customers.

USB-C 2.1: devices, cables and chargers are coming, here’s how to spot them

The USB-IF unveiled logos to better distinguish products compatible with the latest standards recently implemented. For example, devices that can be recharged up to 240 W will simply be entitled to a very explicit 240 W logo.





The Google Pixel 6 at the heart of an advertisement announcing an upcoming release

Google has not yet officially lifted the veil on the Pixel 6 that an advertisement has already been published on Japanese television. The opportunity to see new customization options via new widgets. The Google Tensor processor is also highlighted.

