    Netflix price hike, USB-C 2.1 and Google Pixel 6 ad

    Did not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Friday, October 1: the rise in Netflix prices concern all users, the arrival of USB-C 2.1 an advertisement for the Google Pixel 6. To not miss any news, remember to subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

    Netflix subscription: the price increase in France concerns (almost) everyone

    Earlier this year, Netflix announced a price increase for its subscriptions of around 12.5%. What is certain now is that this increase will affect all users, and not just new customers.

    USB-C 2.1: devices, cables and chargers are coming, here’s how to spot them

    The USB-IF unveiled logos to better distinguish products compatible with the latest standards recently implemented. For example, devices that can be recharged up to 240 W will simply be entitled to a very explicit 240 W logo.


    The Google Pixel 6 at the heart of an advertisement announcing an upcoming release

    Google has not yet officially lifted the veil on the Pixel 6 that an advertisement has already been published on Japanese television. The opportunity to see new customization options via new widgets. The Google Tensor processor is also highlighted.

    Video Test of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, a real success!

    Find the news of the previous days in Tech’spresso


    Stuart

    Latest articles

