“Never seen anything like it”: a kilo of nails and screws in the stomach of a patient in Lithuania

Unexpected diagnosis. Doctors at a Lithuanian hospital announced on Friday that they found more than a kilogram of various small metal objects, including nails and screws, in a man’s stomach. The patient was admitted to hospital in the port of Klaipeda on the Baltic Sea after complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Doctors who x-rayed his stomach quickly found the roots of the disease: various metal objects, some up to 10 centimeters long, had slashed the man’s stomach, putting his life in danger. “During the three-hour operation (…), all foreign bodies, even the smallest, were removed from the patient’s stomach,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas.



He swallowed them after he stopped drinking

The hospital provided local media with a picture of the nails and screws removed from the man’s stomach. “We had never seen anything like it,” Algirdas Slepavicius, chief surgeon at Klaipeda hospital, told the local press.