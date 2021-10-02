New car sales twist in September, electrification breathes

The French automobile market continues its long descent into hell. In September 2021, new car registrations fell 20.5% compared to 2020. Only hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric stand out.
But how far will it go? The French automobile market sees the months pass one after the other without seeing the exit of the tunnel of the crisis. After the catastrophic months of July and August 2021, September 2021 follows the same path.
Indeed, compared to September 2020, which had the same number of working days (22), car registrations recorded a decrease of 20.47% with 133,848 registrations against 168,289 – all channels combined (individuals, company, administration, TT). If we compare with the pre-Covid crisis, namely September 2019 (21 working days), the drop is -22.8%. At the time, 173,443 new car registrations had been recorded.
Despite everything, some will console themselves with a market that has grown by 8.03% since the start of 2021 with, to date, 1,260,487 registrations recorded. However, AAA Data, the data supplier, comes to shower this half-full glass: “a loss of more than 380,000 registrations (-23.2%) in nine months compared to 2019“. It is above all sales to individuals which fall: -22% in September 2021 and -3% since January 2021.
As a result, some brands are in the negative, like Renault, yet leader on the French market, Peugeot, Citroën and even Dacia (-3.4%). Foreign brands are not better off: BMW (-11%), Mercedes (-43%), Volvo (-29%), Lexus (-28%) or Porsche (-26%).
The only ones to really do well are Tesla (+ 244%), Hyundai (+ 16.6%), Kia, Land Rover, Jeep, Audi and even DS Autmobiles.
According to the analysis firm Autoways, this inexorable fall in the French automobile market can be explained by “the difficulties of production and supply of electronic chips which limit the delivery capacities of manufacturers, lengthen delivery times and postpone registrations” . Another consequence, the closures of production plants such as the recent Opel (Stellantis group) located in Eisenach in Germany, whose activity should not resume until early 2022.
But for industry expert The Automobilist, the semiconductor shortage isn’t the whole story. There is also “an ambient lack of love for the car“to which is added”a loss of benchmarks for buyers“. The site also denounces”a marked decrease in the supply of manufacturers who are betting everything on electricity at an almost delusional price for most of the buyers“.
Electricity and hybrids, forced locomotives of the market
However, once again, electrification comes “to the rescue” of the French automobile market with in particular a focus on 100% electric. In September 2021, the market share stood at 12.69% with 16,991 new registrations, an increase of 69.72% compared to September 2020.
As for hybrids (full and plug-in), the market share is 27.64% with 25,196 hybrids and 11,796 plug-in hybrids registered respectively.
As a result, over the first nine months of 2021, the electric market share is 8.48% compared to 8.08% for the plug-in hybrid. This represents in terms of registrations, 106,943 100% electric vehicles, 101,830 plug-in hybrids and 217,062 non-plug-in hybrids.
Tesla Model 3, number one
Almost unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model 3 retains its number one spot in electric cars in September 2021, with 2,833 registrations, or 292 more units than last month. In number two, the Renault Zoe (2382 units or 1205 more units) followed in third place by the Peugeot e-208 (2091 units or 1057 more than last month).
The Citroën C5 Aircross (580 registrations) fell from 3rd to 4th place, followed by the DS DS7 Crossback (557 registrations). The last car of the Stellantis group, the Peugeot 508, occupies 8th place (453 registrations).
We salute the 2nd place of the Hyundai Tucson (769 units) after a 4th last month. This proves that the Korean brand is one of the manufacturers that is doing the best in a market.
Another great escape, that of the Renault Captur E-Tech, which jumped from 8th to 3rd place (704 registrations). Renault brings its Megane E-Tech into the top 10, in 9th place (380 registrations).
Hybrids: Renault’s hold-up
Once again, non-rechargeable or full-hybrid hybrids in English have hit the ceiling with 25,196 registrations against 17,094 registrations in August 2021. Micro-hybrids are also included.
Last month we had a headline about the hybrid ranking, “Toyota, master of the hybrid and Renault in ambush“. We must believe that Renault heard us since the French manufacturer places the Arkana and the Captur in the first two places with 3579 and 2685 registrations respectively. Certainly, last month, their positions were 2 and 3. This hold-up s ‘is done to the detriment of the Toyota Yaris which slips to 3rd place (1851 registrations).
Toyota can always console itself with 4 vehicles in the top 10, like last month: Yaris, Corolla (1197), RAV4 (648) and CH-R (622).
Another spectacular comeback, that of Fiat (Stellantis) which went from 11th to 4th place (1354 registrations).