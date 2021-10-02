New car sales twist in September, electrification breathes

The French automobile market continues its long descent into hell. In September 2021, new car registrations fell 20.5% compared to 2020. Only hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric stand out.

But how far will it go? The French automobile market sees the months pass one after the other without seeing the exit of the tunnel of the crisis. After the catastrophic months of July and August 2021, September 2021 follows the same path.

Indeed, compared to September 2020, which had the same number of working days (22), car registrations recorded a decrease of 20.47% with 133,848 registrations against 168,289 – all channels combined (individuals, company, administration, TT). If we compare with the pre-Covid crisis, namely September 2019 (21 working days), the drop is -22.8%. At the time, 173,443 new car registrations had been recorded.

Despite everything, some will console themselves with a market that has grown by 8.03% since the start of 2021 with, to date, 1,260,487 registrations recorded. However, AAA Data, the data supplier, comes to shower this half-full glass: “a loss of more than 380,000 registrations (-23.2%) in nine months compared to 2019“. It is above all sales to individuals which fall: -22% in September 2021 and -3% since January 2021.

As a result, some brands are in the negative, like Renault, yet leader on the French market, Peugeot, Citroën and even Dacia (-3.4%). Foreign brands are not better off: BMW (-11%), Mercedes (-43%), Volvo (-29%), Lexus (-28%) or Porsche (-26%).

The only ones to really do well are Tesla (+ 244%), Hyundai (+ 16.6%), Kia, Land Rover, Jeep, Audi and even DS Autmobiles.

According to the analysis firm Autoways, this inexorable fall in the French automobile market can be explained by “the difficulties of production and supply of electronic chips which limit the delivery capacities of manufacturers, lengthen delivery times and postpone registrations” . Another consequence, the closures of production plants such as the recent Opel (Stellantis group) located in Eisenach in Germany, whose activity should not resume until early 2022.

But for industry expert The Automobilist, the semiconductor shortage isn’t the whole story. There is also “an ambient lack of love for the car“to which is added”a loss of benchmarks for buyers“. The site also denounces”a marked decrease in the supply of manufacturers who are betting everything on electricity at an almost delusional price for most of the buyers“.

Electricity and hybrids, forced locomotives of the market

However, once again, electrification comes “to the rescue” of the French automobile market with in particular a focus on 100% electric. In September 2021, the market share stood at 12.69% with 16,991 new registrations, an increase of 69.72% compared to September 2020.

As for hybrids (full and plug-in), the market share is 27.64% with 25,196 hybrids and 11,796 plug-in hybrids registered respectively.

As a result, over the first nine months of 2021, the electric market share is 8.48% compared to 8.08% for the plug-in hybrid. This represents in terms of registrations, 106,943 100% electric vehicles, 101,830 plug-in hybrids and 217,062 non-plug-in hybrids.

Tesla Model 3, number one

Almost unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model 3 retains its number one spot in electric cars in September 2021, with 2,833 registrations, or 292 more units than last month. In number two, the Renault Zoe (2382 units or 1205 more units) followed in third place by the Peugeot e-208 (2091 units or 1057 more than last month).