New electric 4L: our exclusive images and our info on Renault’s other revival

A small ego war is currently being prepared at Renault. Symbol of the Renaulution, the new electric R5 will not long remain the only “revival” in the Losange range. From 2025, another emblematic model of our ex-Régie will also try to vibrate the nostalgic cord. This is the 4L which, after sparking some rumors, became official last summer. Little is yet known about her, not even her name, Renault having simply registered the name “4ever” in January 2021.

But we are already able to offer you some first images of this modern day 4L. If our illustrations are largely based on patent filings that have already leaked on the Web, we must still remain cautious, because the design is not yet frozen. So, even if the 4L project is not new, Gilles Vidal, new Renault style boss – still under the leadership of Laurens Van Den Acker – will have time to add his touch..

Faithful to the adventurous spirit

Illustration of the future production electric Renault 4L. © automobile-magazine

On the style side, there will be many nods to the 4L of yesteryear, but this resurrected variant won’t be able to help but resort to a few SUV gimmicks like wheel arches, sills and plastic shields.. It’s as much about surfing fashion as it is about rediscovering the somewhat adventurous spirit of the 4L of the time. On the other hand, with more than three decades between the last 4L “made in Boulogne” and the first of the 21st century, there is no need to calculate the extent of the gap on the technical level.





Like the R5, the 4L did not plan to use oil, but only electricity. And to do this, will take over Renault’s new CMF-B / EV platform. In more common parlance, it is simply the same base as the Clio modified to accommodate the batteries in the floor. A logical choice to reduce production costs. Because like the “5”, the new 4L is intended to be affordable, between € 20,000 and € 25,000.

400 km of autonomy

A range that simple industrial rationalization cannot achieve. To this, the 4L adds batteries that are cheaper to produce thanks to the use of a new LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) chemistry which is significantly less expensive than lithium-ion technology. Thanks to this accumulator and to a new electric motor with wound rotor similar to that of the Mégane, the new electric 4L should offer a range of around 400 km.. No clue has yet filtered on the power delivered by the assembly, but we must expect performance similar to those of the last Zoe (110 or 135 hp). Produced in Douai, the “zero emission” 4L should offer a little more roominess and modularity than the R5. A utility side reinforced by the already announced arrival of a van version in the wake.

See also: the new Renault produced in France by 2025