New Ghost Recon game set to be announced Tuesday | Xbox one

The very first game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon was released in November 2001 on PC before arriving a year later on consoles. It is therefore this year that Ubisoft celebrates the 20 years of the franchise and the publisher has a little surprise in store for us.

A new Ghost Recon game announced?

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the license, Ubisoft has planned a showcase this Tuesday, October 05 at 7:00 p.m. Metropolitan France time. On the program: a retrospective of the license with developers, but also an announcement that promises to be significant.

Welcome to the Showcase celebrating 20 years of Ghost Recon! Get ready to meet the people behind the franchise, hear stories, receive freebies and a special surprise… with the global reveal of an all-new Ghost Recon project. Sit back and enjoy the show!

In all likelihood, a new Ghost Recon game will therefore be announced on Tuesday evening. Fans of the license will therefore have every interest in following the announcement which will be broadcast live on Xboxygen via the video in this article.





Towards a more assertive Ghost Recon?

The last episode of the series, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, was released in 2019, but its rather chaotic launch had forced Ubisoft to postpone several major games. Ubisoft had judged the sales of Breakpoint “very disappointing” and conceded that the new formula had been “Strongly rejected by a significant part of the community. “

While the game previews presented us with an immersive and rather realistic gameplay, the final game ended up coming out much smoother and judged soulless. In our test, we criticized the game for wanting to please everyone without being good in any of its areas.

Ubisoft had recognized this by admitting that “Ghost Recon Breakpoint did not come with enough differentiating elements”. After the results that weighed on the group’s finances at the time, we can bet that the new game will take advantage of past reviews and differentiate itself from other productions with a unique gameplay that has made the success of the series!