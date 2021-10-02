New Polo GTI: 30,635 € for one of the last small thermal sports cars!

The surprise is over but some of you may have missed this info and will probably be happy to be able to count on it again. It must be said that small sports cars are rare these days. The Polo GTI is making a comeback after disappearing from the catalog a little over a year ago. It benefits from the same stylistic developments as the wiser versions with a new front end and completely redesigned rear lights. Added to this is a new bumper and specific side sills as well as new 18 “rims with red painted brake calipers. Volkswagen’s edgy version of Ant is now entering the catalog. We were counting on a revolving rate of around € 30,000, bingo! Count € 30,365 to be precise.

That is a reasonable increase, the previous generation being posted 29,890 €. Especially since the equipment is a little richer: Matrix LED headlamps and level 2 autonomous driving system join the endowment.

Corn we can not speak of business for all the insofar as its two main competitors, the Ford Fiesta ST (200 hp) and Hyundai i20 N (204 hp), are more accessible. The first costs only € 26,990. Due to CO2 emissions which were not very high on the pre-restyling model (the figure was not shared on the new version), we imagine that the penalty should not inflate the note. It was only 450 € previously. The Korean is a little less affordable (€ 27,800) and the higher CO2 emissions (153 g / km) mean that it receives a bigger penalty: € 1,276 (€ 1,901 next year ). But it is still more reasonable than the German sportswoman: € 29,076 in total. And we must add to that a penalty, certainly still reasonable but a little higher, of 983 € (this year, 1,504 € in 2022) because of its CO2 emissions: 155 g / km. The ant will have a lot to do on the road to assert its higher price. However, it is enough to remember the temperament of the old one with its not very playful chassis to say that it is not won …





As a reminder, its 2.0 TSI develops a power of 207 hp and it is immediately associated with a 7-speed DSG transmission. According to the Wolfsburg brand, it is supposed to achieve the exercise from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.5 s, the top speed is set at 240 km / h.