New rules for travel without quarantine in Thailand

Summary of October 1 updates for non-quarantine travel programs in Thailand to Phuket, Koh Samui, Krabi and Phang-Nga.

The following is a compilation of several press releases from the Tourism Authority of Thailand issued on October 1, the date of the quarantine change.

Please note that to be eligible to enter Thailand under the “Sandbox” programs, fully vaccinated international travelers must still have made all necessary arrangements for arrival and entry.

These include a valid visa or re-entry permit, an entry certificate (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate, a police of health insurance Covid-19, confirmation of a hotel reservation and a negative result of the RT-PCR test (Covid-19 not detected) issued no later than 72 hours before departure.

Interested vaccinated foreign tourists are encouraged to inquire with the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for further details.

SHA Plus certificate : The “SHA” logo certifies that establishments and companies have implemented public health measures for Covid-19, while the “Plus” sign confirms that more than 70% of the organization’s employees are fully vaccinated .

Phuket

From October 1, 2021, visitors fully vaccinated under the Phuket Sandbox program are encouraged to stay in the destination for seven days, and then can continue their travel to other parts of Thailand.

During these seven days, visitors can travel to anywhere in Phuket, as well as take part in cruise tours and land trips.

Phuket sea excursions can be done using SHA Plus certified boat and ferry services from licensed piers (Ao Po, Chalong, Rassada and Wisit Panwa).

As for boat and yacht excursions, they can be done using SHA Plus certified cruise and yacht services from licensed piers (Yacht Haven Marina, Ao Po Grand Marina, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Royal Phuket Marina and Chalong Pier) .

All visitors must undergo two RT-PCR tests, the first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second before the end of their stay on Day 6-7.

On the seventh day, after receiving a negative result, travelers can obtain a “discharge form” and from the eighth day travel to other parts of Thailand.

Krabi

From October 1, 2021, visitors fully vaccinated as part of the Sandbox program in Krabi Province, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach will be able to stay seven days there and then continue their journey to other locations. regions of Thailand.

During these seven nights, visitors can travel to anywhere in the “blue zone” (areas allowed for tourists) of the Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach areas.

They must undergo two RT-PCR tests, the first upon arrival on day 0-1, and the second before the end of the stay on day 6-7.

On the seventh day, after receiving a negative result, travelers can obtain a “discharge form” and from the eighth day travel to other parts of Thailand.

Thereafter, starting November 1, 2021, visitors will be able to stay in any part of Krabi for seven days before continuing their journey to other Thai destinations.

Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao





From October 1, 2021, visitors fully vaccinated under the Sandbox program in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao will be able to stay seven days there and then continue their journey to other parts of Thailand.

Official translation of the Samui Plus Sandbox Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)

Determines the mode of transport, inter-island piers, Samui health pass, Mor Chana tracking application, Samui + business control, determines entry conditions and application of DMHTTA procedures (D – Distancing, M – Wearing a mask, H – Hand washing, T – Temperature control, T – Covid-19 screening test, and A – Alert application).

Note:

The Sandbox Samui Plus program accepts fully vaccinated tourists coming from overseas and transferring from flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok to Koh Samui or other approved domestic destinations or taking direct flights to Koh Samui.

Entry conditions can be adjusted or relaxed depending on the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic and the risk category of the country of origin, in accordance with the announcement from the Covid Situation Administration Center -19 (CCSA) and the Surat Thani Province Disease Control Committee.

If tourists are staying under the Samui Sandbox + program for less than 7 nights, they must leave Thailand via Koh Samui Airport only.

If they are leaving via Phuket Airport, they can only do so after staying at Samui + for at least 7 nights.

DAY 0-1

DAY 0: Tourists download the “Samui Health Pass” and “Mor Chana” health pass application upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Take the first RT-PCR test at Koh Samui Airport or at a location determined by the Koh Samui Command Center.

Upon arrival at Samui Airport, tourists should stay in SHA + accommodation on Koh Samui only.

Tourists can only take transport from the airport to accommodation with approved companies that have received the Samui + certificate.

Tourists should stay in their hotel room while awaiting the result of the first RT-PCR test.

DAY 1-7

If the result of the first RT-PCR test is negative, they can travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

Tourists should travel between the islands only from the following piers:

Koh Samui : Lom Phraya Na Phra Lan, Buri Rasa (hotel guests only) and Phu Yai No.

Koh Phangan : Thong Sala.

Koh Tao : Ban Mae Hat (Sala Vibhavadi).

Boats to Mu Koh Ang Thong : Municipal pier of Na Thon.

They must only stay in SHA + accommodations.

They must activate the Samui Health Pass and Mor Chana apps during the stay.

Day 6-7

They should perform the second RT-PCR test at sample sites at Central Festival Koh Samui Mall, Koh Phangan Hospital, Koh Tao Hospital, or a location determined by Samui + Command Center (the test on day 6 is recommended for Koh Phangan or Koh Tao).

Day 7

If the result of the second test is negative, a release form will be issued and tourists will be able to travel freely to Thailand on day 8.

Tourists can change SHA + accommodation on the 3 islands a maximum of 3 times.

Accommodation and RT-PCR testing fees must be paid in full before entering Thailand.

Tourists are recommended to check the inter-island boat timetables before booking their accommodation (tourists can book and pay for RT-PCR tests with SHA + accommodation on Koh Samui).

All rules, regulations and conditions are in accordance with those determined by Surat Thani Province.

Information on Samui + and the list of accommodation at Samui + can be obtained from visitsamui.org and tatnews.org.

Phang-Nga

From October 1, 2021, visitors fully vaccinated under the Sandbox program in Khao Lak and Koh Yao in Phang-Nga province will be able to stay seven days there and then continue their journey to other parts of Thailand. .

During these seven days, visitors can travel anywhere in the “blue free movement zone” of the Khao Lak and Koh Yao areas.

They are required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – the first on arrival, on days 0 and 1, and the second before the end of their stay, on days 6 and 7.

Thereafter, from November 1, 2021, visitors will be able to stay in any area of ​​Phang-Nga for seven days before continuing their journey to other Thai destinations.

