New travel arrangements between Overseas France and France as of

The French overseas ministry has just indicated new terms and conditions for travel between France and France from October 4. Main change: the end of the testing obligation for vaccinated people arriving in overseas territories.

Light breathing for trips to and from overseas. This Friday, October 1, the Ministry of Overseas France specified the new travel arrangements in the Overseas Territories, announcing in particular the end of PCR tests for vaccinated travelers from France.

For travelers arriving from other countries, a PCR test is nevertheless required if these territories are classified “orange” or “red”. This applies for the Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, St. Bartholomew, the Martinique, the Guyana, The meeting, and Mayotte. In New CaledoniaWhether you are vaccinated or not, a test remains mandatory for adults and each trip is followed by a quarantine, at the end of which it will be necessary to be tested again. A specific health protocol is also in place at Wallis and futuna with pre-boarding tests and quarantine orders. Finally in Polynesia, where the tests remain compulsory for travelers even coming from France, a seven-day isolation is planned for travelers coming from countries classified “red”. The rule is similar to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon where only newcomers from France are exempt from testing.





However, “the system of compelling reasons“remains in place and is”depending on the local situation“. It concerns all travelers to Wallis and Futuna, Guadeloupe and the northern islands, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion, Mayotte and New Caledonia. No compelling reason, however, to go to Polynesia if the we are vaccinated, just like in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, except for travelers from countries in the red zone.

The territory by territory update on the measures in place on October 1, 2021: