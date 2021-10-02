New video reveals Gabby Petito was abused by her boyfriend





These are new images that help advance the investigation and strengthen the suspicions that investigators have against Brian Laundrie. Law enforcement in Moab, Utah, has revealed a new video in which Gabrielle, “Gabby”, Petito, the 22-year-old influencer who was found dead on September 19 in a forest in Wyoming, USA. United States, after a road trip with her 23-year-old companion, claims to have been struck by it. Unveiled by Fox News, the images deliver new elements. Indeed, in previous images (filmed by the on-board camera of a police officer) we could understand that the couple had been arrested by the police and had explained that they had quarreled. It is a witness who alerted the police after the couple’s dispute. “We walked past and the man was slapping the girl,” he told CNN. “Then we pulled over. They ran down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, jumped in the car and they drove off.”

In the new video, Gabby Petito is heard giving more details about this altercation. Gabby claims this time to have been abused by Brian Laundrie. “Did he hit you?” Asks an officer. “Yes, yes I think so, yes. But I hit him first,” she replies. Gabby says she suffers from OCD and has spent the morning tidying up everything. This annoyed his companion. “But I wasn’t trying to be mean or anything.”

I have a little cut here. I can feel it when I touch it burns me “Where were you hit? Don’t worry, just be honest,” the officer then asks. “He didn’t hit me in the face. He didn’t do that,” she confides hesitantly, saying she doesn’t know where some of the marks on her face or shoulder are coming from. “Were you slapped in the face or something?” Asks the policeman. “He grabbed my face with his fingernails instead, I think that’s why I have a little cut here. I can feel it when I touch it, it burns me,” Gabby said. “He started to get very frustrated with me. So he locked me out, out of the car, and told me to take a breath of fresh air, but I didn’t want to. I wanted to. keep moving forward. In addition, we ran out of water, ”she adds.

This affair aroused great emotion in the United States. The relatives and family of the young American traveler gathered last Sunday near New York to celebrate her funeral, broadcast live on the internet given the interest in the country.