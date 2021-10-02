New World – Over a million players for New World and character transfers planned “next week”

New World welcomed over a million players on the day it launched and the number has grown every day since. New servers are open and AGS plans to roll out its “next week” character transfer option.

Last Tuesday, Amazon Game Studios launched the commercial version of New World and obviously, the MMORPG is generating some excitement among gamers – and more than the developer anticipated. In a note posted on social media, the development team said it was ” frankly surprised by the number of adventurers who landed on the shores of Aertenum “, Even though the studio’s hope was obviously” to welcome a massive number of players “. Still according to the studio, ” over a million players Answered New World’s call on launch day and ” every day after launch this number increased “.





We obviously know the other side of the coin: the influx of players involves queues that are sometimes very long to access the most popular servers. To answer this, Amazon Game Studios has deployed many new servers (their number has more than doubled since the launch and incidentally, there are now more European servers than North American servers) and at the same time, the studio also says work to increase the capacity of its servers – up to now, they are capped at 2000 players each, but we have seen this number be exceeded from time to time, especially on Oceanian servers, obviously in the context of tests (they host 2250 players each).

While waiting to stabilize the player populations, Amazon Game Studios especially invites the (new) players to turn to the less populated servers. According to the studio, to date, 40% of active servers have little or no queues. Players are invited to connect to it to be able to play and at the same time, the studio says it is actively working on a character transfer solution (we knew that). The studio now specifies that its goal is to deploy this option during the next week.

In other words, (new) players are welcome to create their character on any sparsely populated server and starting next week, players will be able to reorganize and transfer their respective character to other servers in order to be able to play with relatives or guild members.

Beyond the technical measures, we will retain anyway the appetite of players (especially European) for the MMORPG and that the number of players has increased every day since the release – traditionally, we are witnessing rather the opposite trend.