New World servers have been improved

In a new press release, the Amazon Games teams announced an improvement in the number of servers for New World, but especially in the capacity of these said servers. Initially, each of them could contain 2000 players and there is no doubt that this was not enough for the impressive crowd that the game suffered during those first hours. Without formalizing the number of people available on the servers, everything had to be done on newworldstatuts to notice the small increase in server capacity: each of them can now bring together 2,250 people.

Even though the developers have improved the servers a little bit today, they are staying at the front to try to stabilize the situation. They also made an announcement regarding the character transfer; it would normally be available from next week, but no further information has been given whether this feature will be free for a limited period of two weeks.

Players will be able to make transfers from region to region. For example, if you have a character on an EU server, you will be free to move it to another EU server, while if you are on a US server, you won’t be able to move it to an EU server.

Much more information will be provided by the developers soon regarding the character transfer.



