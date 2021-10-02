New World: the MMO that kills the cards (bis)

History seems to repeat itself again with New World. A few weeks ago, a “drama” as the Internet knows how to do, took place around the RTX 3090s, apparently from the EVGA brand. The story was obviously not linked to a design problem with EVGA cards as we suspected from the start since we now learn that similar problems affect Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 but also graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800 / XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT.

As you can see, these graphics card concerns that “burn” only affect high-end GPUs. Again, the cards get carried away and reach a much too high FPS level.

Nothing really seems to work to protect GPUs since an owner of a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming noticed the death of his card despite its limitation to 144 FPS via the Nvidia control panel. While the user reported that the game’s FPS counter showed it was climbing to 60 FPS. Despite this, ” the screen went black and the fans started to run at 100% “. The card then ended up dying.





In the same vein, another user who owns a Asus TUF RTX 3080, says his GPU sweated heavily after playing 30 hours without limiting FPS. He would have noticed consumption peaks up to 374W. However, his card was not damaged..

All these anecdotes have led a large US PC assembler to renew an alert concerning New World. For PowerGPU, there were already too many emails from users complaining of GPU failures after playing New World for it to be a coincidence.

As happened in the beta, it will now be necessary to see if the problem is with the game, the assemblies or of course both.