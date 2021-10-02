Nice dominates Brest and climbs on the Ligue 1 podium

The player: Bard’s good moves

Discreet at the start of the match, in comparison with Jordan Lotomba, omnipresent on the opposite right side, Melvin Bard was able to be patient before being decisive on two occasions. First on a good cross in the area that Bizot has poorly mastered, on the first goal (45th). Then at the reception of a center of Amine Gouiri, to register the second of the head (61st), the first of his career in Ligue 1. In confidence, the former Lyonnais (20 years) arrived this summer also perfectly controlled his lane, to achieve one of his best performances at this level.