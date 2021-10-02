Nice dominates Brest and climbs on the Ligue 1 podium

The match: 2-1
Nice had won only once in their Allianz Riviera this season before this Saturday. It was August 28, against Bordeaux, and that day already, the Aiglons had not done things by half (4-0). Against Brest, the Gym was less realistic (2-1), but the public still got their money’s worth. Christophe Galtier’s players have completely mastered the debates, been attractive in the game and provided themselves with a host of chances against sad Brestois, still without the slightest victory after nine days.
Without their Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot, decisive on several occasions (11th, 17th, 47th and 69th), the Bretons could even have crossed back to France with a nice extra suitcase on the plane. If Andy Delort (66th), Calvin Stengs (55th, 75th and 90th + 4) and Kasper Dolberg (83rd) had been more skillful too, the score could have been heavier.
All it took was a disagreement between the unfortunate Bizot and Denys Bain, who benefited Jean-Clair Todibo (45th; 1-0), and a furious rise from Melvin Bard (61st; 2-0) for Nice won a fifth success this season, despite the late goal of Franck Honorat (90th + 2; 2-1). A result which makes him climb temporarily on the podium and which especially rewards Galtier’s hard work since this summer.
The player: Bard’s good moves
Discreet at the start of the match, in comparison with Jordan Lotomba, omnipresent on the opposite right side, Melvin Bard was able to be patient before being decisive on two occasions. First on a good cross in the area that Bizot has poorly mastered, on the first goal (45th). Then at the reception of a center of Amine Gouiri, to register the second of the head (61st), the first of his career in Ligue 1. In confidence, the former Lyonnais (20 years) arrived this summer also perfectly controlled his lane, to achieve one of his best performances at this level.
19
Nice struck 19 times on goal against Brest, against only 6 for their opponent. But the Aiglons only framed 8 of their attempts.