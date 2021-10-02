North American league rocked by allegations of sexual assault

It is a huge storm that has continued to grow since the revelation of this case by the site The Athletic on Thursday. Fifa announced Friday the opening of an investigation after allegations of sexual assault made by two former players against a coach, which shake the North American Women’s Football League (NWSL), including the commissioner, pointed out for his inaction , ended up resigning.

The International Football Federation has decided to act the day after the dismissal, by North Carolina Courage, of coach Paul Riley who is facing allegations of sexual abuse, including forced intercourse.

“Due to the gravity and the seriousness of the allegations made by the players, the judicial bodies of Fifa are actively looking into the matter and have opened a preliminary investigation,” said the instance, recalling that “anyone found guilty of misconduct and abuse in football must be brought to justice, punished and excluded from the game. ”As part of this investigation, Fifa will contact the respective parties, including the American Federation (US Soccer) and the NWSL, to obtain more information on the allegations of abuse raised “, it is specified.

“Forced reports”

Two former players, Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, told The Athletic having had to deal on several occasions, since 2011, with the alleged inappropriate behavior of Riley, whose coaching license was also suspended by the American Federation, which also announced that it was conducting its investigation.

Farrelly thus accused this 58-year-old Englishman of having subjected her to “forced sex”, when he was at the head of Philadelphia Independence, in particular one evening, following a defeat in the final of a competition . After which he would have said to her: “We are taking this to our graves”. Farrelly and Shim also claimed that on another occasion, when Riley was coaching them with the Portland Thorns, he forced them to kiss in his apartment.





The latter disputed these “completely false” allegations. “I have never had sexual relations with these players, nor made them sexual advances,” he defended himself to the media.

The informed league

Immediately, reactions of indignation poured in, also denouncing the passivity of the NSWL. “The league has been informed on multiple occasions and refused each time to investigate,” said the American international Alex Morgan, who played under Riley’s orders at the same time as the two accusers, supporting his About with screenshots of emails sent by Farrelly to the league.

The star, activist, Megan Rapinoe also expressed her anger: “To all those who are in the exercise of power and who let it happen, who have heard and rejected, who have allowed this monster to change teams without any repercussions. , fuck yourself, you are all freaks and you can ALL resign immediately. “

The players’ union (NWSLPA) for its part denounced “a systemic abuse, a scourge for the League”. League Commissioner Lisa Baird initially promised to put in place an anonymous reporting process for players and staff. Then to transmit the file to the “US Center for SafeSport”, so that this independent organization, mandated to fight against sexual abuse in sport in the United States, can investigate.

More and more in the heart of the turmoil, she finally admitted Friday morning to have shown too much passivity. “This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players (…) and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain that so many people are feeling, “she said, when announcing that the championship matches scheduled for this weekend would not take place, at the request of the players’ union.