    North Korea launches new missile fire hours before emergency Security Council meeting

    NewsWorld


    Kim Jong-un’s regime is stepping up provocations as the international community meets on Friday.

    The shooting comes a few hours from an emergency meeting of the Security Council requested by Washington, Paris and London over a previous shooting. “The People’s Republic of North Korea carried out a test firing of a recently developed anti-aircraft missile on September 30”, the North Korean agency KCNA announced on Friday (October 1). “Outstanding combat performance” missile “have been verified, with the introduction of new key technologies”, welcomes the official agency.


    This new firing has the air of provocation, with the approach of the meeting of the Security Council expected on Friday, to discuss precisely the previous missile firing by Pyongyang, presented as hypersonic by the North Koreans. “We are concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions [de l’ONU] which promote instability and insecurity “, commented to the press the head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken.


    Amanda

