Notin Vera: the most compact and the cheapest of the Notin in preview at the Paris Air Show

On display for the first time at the Paris Air Show, the new Vera low profile is the most compact motorhome in the Notin 2022 range.

Grafted on Fiat 140 hp, this motorhome is 6.50m long. A template which obviously ensures good maneuverability on the road and even in town, where it is easily freed from the constraints of parking.

A unique layout at Notin

In terms of furnishings, the Vera is surfing the trend and renouncing the permanent bed in favor of the living room space which can accommodate up to 5 guests, each of the benches being transformed into a place facing the road. An electric mechanism lowers the klng-size drop-down bed, the only bed on board with a high-density mattress.

At the back: storage and bathroom

The rear section, isolated by a slamming door, brings together shower and bathroom in a private space with a large wardrobe / dressing room with three drawers. The Vera can also count on a compartment with flattering dimensions (height 125 cm) and well equipped, ideal for transporting two wheels.

Price and equipment

Available from 68,500 euros, this compact integrates the Progress profile family from which it incorporates high manufacturing standards, quality of furniture and equipment.

Potin Vera – Technical sheet

LxWxH: 6.49 x 2.30 x 2.89m

Carrier: Fiat 2,2l 140 ch

Ptac / CU: 3500/520 kg

Bedding: electrically operated drop-down bed 160 x 190 cm.

Main equipment: double airbag ESC, cruise control air conditioning, Traction +, Hillary Descent Control, central locking of the doors, skyroof, blackout curtains in the cabin, electric and heated mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Combi 6 heating, 153 l refrigerator, xl living room door, extractor hood.

