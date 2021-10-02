October additions revealed, huge teaser DLC

Long months of waiting for the players, and still meager additions. While the September novelties were already received with skepticism, the October novelties should not be a hit with all fans. But in a few weeks, rest assured with the arrival of a huge DLC!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons presents many new features

At the beginning of October, northern hemisphere will only acquire one new insect: the ladybug. It is located near the flower beds, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Already seen in June and then withdrawn from the game, this insect is fortunately not the only one added in this update of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Indeed, theNorthern Hemisphere also adds:

Lemon Fish , findable in the ocean all day until April.

, findable in the ocean all day until April. Yellow Perch Fish , findable in the ocean all day until April.

, findable in the ocean all day until April. Venus basket , findable in the ocean all day until February

, findable in the ocean all day until February Lobster , found in the ocean from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., until December

, found in the ocean from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., until December Wakame, findable in the ocean, all day, until July.

While southern hemisphereHe earns more new captures, some of which can sell for up to 2,500-3,000 Bells. Let us note all the same the return of certain animals, not unpublished thus:





Acrida cinerea : 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Agrias : 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Neapolitan anax : 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Attacus Atlas : 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.

: 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bupreste : All day

: All day Chrysiridia rhipheus : 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Graphium sarpedon : 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 4 a.m. – 7 p.m. Chip : All day

: All day Giant water bug : 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. Troides Brookiana : 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

But that’s not all since 10 fish also arrive, accompanied by 2 sea creatures, in the southern hemisphere. But few new things: these are mainly animals that have already been seen before.

Animal Crossing: towards a colossal DLC, content and new features in November

If these few additions mentioned above do not have enough to transform the experience of the game, know that Nintendo has indeed planned a real DLC worthy of the name. Presented during the month of October and set for a release in November, this DLC will bring big, big changes for once!

The first details of the Animal Crossing New Horizons DLC have been revealed and we can already expect big changes, including new villagers, buildings … and even the possibility of having multiple islands!