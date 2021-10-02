of students have found a way not to copy their lessons thanks to a new option on their iPhone

Apple introduced a handy new copy-paste feature in iOS 15 that lets you select text in a photo. Some students are already abusing this new feature during their lessons.

With iOS 15, iPhone users now have access to a long list of handy new features. For example, it is now possible to identify and select text in a photo to copy it using the “live text” feature. This obviously gave the students ideas, who often have to copy the slides projected during their lessons.





Indeed, as videos on Twitter show, some students do not hesitate to take pictures of the slides and then select the text to then paste it on their MacBook, using the feature that allows you to paste text on computer, even s ‘it was previously copied to your iPhone. This allows them to copy the projected courses in just a few seconds.

This feature has been around for years on Android

As is often the case, Apple hasn’t invented anything again. Indeed, this new feature that allows you to copy text from a photo was already present on Android for years. Indeed, if you have an Android smartphone, you just need to take a photo and then select the Google Lens option from the options. This will allow you toidentify the text present on your image. You can then select the words or the different paragraphs you want to copy.

Since last year, you can copy the text to your Android smartphone and paste it on your Windows 10 PC using the SwiftKey alternative keyboard and the Windows “Your Phone” application, which connects your phone to your computer. Although it can be very useful to copy lessons at full speed, it goes without saying that we learn less well this way.

Regardless, Apple is expected to add some cool new features to iOS 15 soon that weren’t rolled out when the update launched. We can for example quote SharePlay, which will allow you to share songs, videos and their screen during a Facetime call.