Office 2021: prices and new features for Microsoft’s office suite

Office 2021, the one-time purchase version of Microsoft’s office suite, will be available on Mac and Windows on October 5. In order to prepare people’s minds for this launch, the publisher is announcing the prices of the software today: the Family and Student version will be billed at $ 149 (probably the equivalent in euros), the Family and Small Business version will come back to 249, $ 99.

In its family version, the price of Office 2021 will be similar to that of Office 2019 (149 €). For the Small Business version, there may be a good surprise, since the current version costs € 299. But Microsoft has yet to confirm Office 2021 pricing for Europe.





The publisher insists that the Microsoft 365 suite is more flexible and that it offers regular updates with new features, but it is a subscription formula which may turn off some users who are followers of the perpetual license.

The latter will still benefit from the same real-time collaboration tools of Microsoft 365, but they will have to go through OneDrive for which Microsoft offers storage packages … on subscription, of course. Basic, the cloud contains 5 GB free.

Microsoft details the new features of Office 2021 on this page: Excel will welcome the XLOOKUP function to easily find what you are looking for, Word improves its immersive reading mode, and all software will be entitled to a brushstroke on the interface as well as improved performance. In its Home and Student version, Office 2021 will come with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams.