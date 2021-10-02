OL: a monumental surprise in the eleven de Puel?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the complete list of the Greens

From corroborating sources, ASSE has no interest in missing out tomorrow night against OL (8:45 p.m.). If it is not yet quite certain that Claude Puel is in imminent danger in the event of a bad result, the Greens will have to react to Geoffroy-Guichard on pain of seeing their supporters scold very seriously after only 9 days of L1.

To shock his players, the Castres could reserve a monumental surprise to Peter Bosz. According to L’Équipe, the ASSE coach set up during Wednesday’s training “a three-center defense with a low block” and a big surprise in the midfield: the presence of a certain Ryad Boudebouz!

However, it has been six and a half months since the Algerian midfielder has not started with the Greens. It was during the rout at home against AS Monaco (0-4, March 19, 2021). Author of a good start against the Aiglons, Boudebouz could also recall that he had delivered a love of decisive pass for Robert Beric during the derby removed from OL during the trial gallop of Puel two years ago. (1-0). Bis repetita?

