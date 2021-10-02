More

    OL: good news looms for Bosz

    Peter Bosz, new coach of Gones

    Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani will not be restored for the derby against ASSE on Sunday at Geoffroy-Guichard (8:45 p.m.). The Algerian, muscularly affected against FC Lorient (1-1), should not be back tomorrow. Peter Bosz should therefore trust the same attack as against the Danes.

    There is, however, still a little hope for Jason Denayer, also injured against the Merlus. According to L’Équipe, a decision on his participation will be made today but he could be in the squad. Jérôme Boateng, victim of a slight sprained ankle, will be back.

    The German could be associated with Diomandé to avoid any risk with Denayer. On the left, Henrique will take the place of Emerson, suspended. Bruno Guimaraes will be back in the middle.

    The probable team: Lopes – Dubois (cap.), Boateng, Diomandé or Denayer, Henrique – Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko Ekambi – Paqueta.

    to summarize

    OL prepare for the derby with great serenity after the success in the Europa League against Bröndby (3-0), even if the workforce will be cut by two important players for Peter Bosz. Another weight comeback could take place.

