    OL: when Paqueta thinks that Saint-Etienne is a district of Lyon …

    This interview with Lucas Paqueta should not please Stéphanois very much. Interviewed by our colleagues from Telefoot, the brilliant left-hander spoke about the derby which will be played this Sunday at the Chaudron. At the end of the interview, the Brazilian was invited to send a message to Lyon fans and cracked a surprising statement: “Lyon will always be in red and blue … Go les Gones! “. Without a doubt, did he want to talk about the Rhône or did he think that Saint-Etienne was a district of the city of Lyon? In any case, if this excerpt made the other supporters laugh, those of ASSE should not smile in front of them.

    to summarize

    Olympique Lyonnais will travel to the Chaudron tomorrow to face AS Saint-Etienne. In order to launch this derby, which promises to be very uneven, Lucas Paqueta was interviewed by our colleagues from Téléfoot, where he made a statement, to say the least surprising.

