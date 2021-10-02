OL: when Paqueta thinks that Saint-Etienne is a district of Lyon …

Zapping Foot National

This interview with Lucas Paqueta should not please Stéphanois very much. Interviewed by our colleagues from Telefoot, the brilliant left-hander spoke about the derby which will be played this Sunday at the Chaudron. At the end of the interview, the Brazilian was invited to send a message to Lyon fans and cracked a surprising statement: “Lyon will always be in red and blue … Go les Gones! “. Without a doubt, did he want to talk about the Rhône or did he think that Saint-Etienne was a district of the city of Lyon? In any case, if this excerpt made the other supporters laugh, those of ASSE should not smile in front of them.

“Lyon will always be red and blue”: @ LucasPaqueta97 has a message for supporters of the@OL before the derby against ASSE 🗣️ The Brazilian confided in excluded to @YassinNfaoui, in an interview to be discovered on Sunday from 11am in Téléfoot! pic.twitter.com/K0XyOCsLNM

– Telefoot (@ telefoot_TF1) October 1, 2021