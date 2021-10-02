Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses the management of CR7

Present at a press conference on the eve of an attractive poster between Manchester United and Everton, scheduled for this Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the management of Cristiano Ronaldo (36), author of a sensational return to the Red Devils. Once again decisive against Villarreal (2-1), the Lusitanian allowed his team to win in added time on the occasion of the second day of the group stages of the Champions League and scores five goals in as many dating since his comeback. Despite statistics still sparkling, the Norwegian coach remains aware that the Portuguese star will have to be put in the best conditions, even if it means blowing it from time to time.





“Obviously there are the goals, five in five matches, that says it all (…) His professionalism made a strong impression on and off the field”, first greeted Solskjaer before adding: “For his age, he still performs well. Obviously we will have to manage his playing time, make sure he stays in good shape. He is a great example for everyone, in the way he trains, in his behavior. He made a strong impression and it’s only been a month, as long as it continues. “ To optimize the performance of CR7, the Manchester United tactician has no shortage of options in attack and will soon be able to count on Marcus Rashford, back in training with the Mancunian group.