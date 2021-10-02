OM: Marseille supporters banned from approaching the stadium!

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The ranking of the top scorers in Ligue 2

There will be no supporters of Olympique de Marseille tomorrow late afternoon at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium for the match between LOSC and the Marseille club counting for the ninth day of Ligue 1. Even stronger, OM supporters will not even have the right to approach the Lille enclosure before, during and after this meeting. As indicated by La Voix du Nord, a decree taken by the prefect of the North prohibits Marseille supporters from approaching the stadium throughout the day of October 3.

Marseille supporters will therefore not be able to approach Pierre-Mauroy tomorrow, because the decree prohibits “traffic or parking on public roads to any person claiming the quality of OM supporter or behaving as such in the vicinity of the Pierre-Mauroy stadium “. Suffice to say that the police will keep a watchful eye so that there are no overflows tomorrow, while the Minister of the Interior had issued an order to prohibit the movement of supporters in the North.



