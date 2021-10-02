OM | OM – Malaise: Gerson, Alvaro, Mandanda … Sampaoli settles his hot files!

Foot – OM
Present at a press conference on the sidelines of the trip to Lille on Sunday, Jorge Sampaoli took the opportunity to clarify things concerning his choices and the form of certain players.
After an excellent start to the season, theOlympic Marseille knows its first hiccups. Indeed, after the draw conceded against the Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1), the Marseille club lost against the RC Lens (2-3) in Ligue 1 before a new parity score in the Europa League against Galatasaray (0-0) this Thursday. Consequently, the first criticisms arrive on the performance of certain players, but also on the choices of Jorge Sampaoli who never hesitates to make huge decisions. And inevitably, as soon as the results are a little worse, these choices are singled out, especially at theOM. But the Argentinian technician does not hesitate to step up to the plate on the occasion of his visit to a press conference this Friday, on the sidelines of a trip to Lille already very important.
Sampaoli justifies its choices
The first theme on which Jorge Sampaoli is nothing else that Gerson. Indeed, recruited for nearly 25M €, the Brazilian can hardly justify this investment. But the coach of theOM defends his player: “ His best position is the organizer of the game from the center of the field. He showed a good level here, he was called up for selection, that’s not nothing. He is asked to participate more in the game and to adapt to the rhythm of Ligue 1 to make a difference. He has to get down to the tempo here. He has not managed to find this rhythm to make his differences, so he is not yet at the level, it is the coach’s fault, we must develop him more quickly. »Another theme regularly addressed by Jorge Sampaoli, that of the competition of the guards. El Pelado seems to have decided to do Pau Lopez its holder to the detriment of Steve mandanda, but he assures that he is simply playing the competition: ” We have to look for solidity according to the form of the players, it’s the same for all positions. We must put the best formula for the team in the most honest way possible. ” At last, Jorge Sampaoli was also asked to comment on his choice to play less Alvaro Gonzalez, who was nonetheless irremovable since his arrival at theOM. But here again, the Argentinian evokes competition, in particular with Leonardo balerdi : ” Rotations are a necessity. For Alvaro, Balerdi had played two games in a row, he was a little tired. Alvaro had a good game yesterday. Despite the turnover, the idea of the game remains the same and that’s a good thing. In other words, Jorge Sampaoli remains true to his ideas.